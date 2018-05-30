Kim Kardashian learned that you can’t fool North West! The KKW Beauty founder was recently featured in makeup artist Kandee Johnson’s latest transformation video. For the YouTube tutorial, Kandee turned Kim into Jasmine. “I love Jasmine, she’s my favorite Disney Princess,” the 37-year-old shared as she sat in the makeup chair. “I’m so excited to be transformed into her.” After Kim underwent the transformation, that included having her eyebrows and face contoured to match Aladdin’s love, she was presented with a wig that was an exact match to the princess'.

Kim Kardashian transformed into Princess Jasmine Photo: YouTube/Kandee Johnson

Kim, who is also mother to Saint, two, and four-month-old Chicago, was excited about her look and immediately picked up the phone to FaceTime her and Kanye West’s four-year-old, who gave her some tough love. “You don’t look like Jasmine,” the sassy tot told her mom. "No, no, no!.” Kim laughed as she continued to try and fool her daughter – by attempting to put on Jasmine’s voice. “You’re really Kim,” North said in a fit of giggles. “Your voice doesn’t sound like Jasmine."

Kim's four-year-old daughter North West was not pleased with her mother's latest look Photo: Getty Images

Before hanging up the phone, Kim, who has dressed up as the Disney character for Halloween, called her daughter her “toughest critic.” While Kim’s daughter isn’t crazy about her mommy in costume, Kim’s husband recently celebrated one of her best dressed up moments for their fourth wedding anniversary. “This is one of my favorite moments," the Famous rapper tweeted next to a video of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dressed as Selena Quintanilla. In the clip, Kim wore the singer's sparkling maroon jumpsuit and performed her hit Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.