George and Amal Clooney’s twins, Ella and Alexander, are one week away from celebrating a milestone event — their first birthday! The couple’s son and daughter will turn one on Wednesday, June 6. Since welcoming their bundles of joy last summer, the actor, 57, and human rights attorney, 40, have kept their children out of the public eye — though individuals close to the family have given insight as to who the babies resemble.

“They’re too beautiful, simply adorable,” a source close to the family told People magazine. “One looks just like her mother and the other is the image of his father...It looks like they took the best parts of both Amal and George and mixed them together.”

The couple's twins will celebrate their first birthday on June 6 Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The source noted that George and Amal are “hands-on parents.” Meanwhile another insider revealed that the Oscar winner enjoys entertaining his kids. “George is a great dad – so fun and silly,” the source said. “He always plays with the babies, and seems to love it. He entertains them for hours. Amal is amazing [with them] as well. They make an incredible team.”

In Vogue’s May issue, the attorney-turned-cover star opened up about her twins’ first words. "We've had some 'mamas' and 'dadas,’” Amal shared. "George was very careful to ensure that 'mama' was the first word."

George and Amal are reportedly hands-on parents Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ella and Alexander were born in London. At the time, a rep for George confirmed the Clooney twins’ arrival to HOLA! USA in a statement that read: “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives,” adding, “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”