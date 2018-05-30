Serena Williams has added a royal title to her name – like BFF Meghan Markle. “The advertisement of ‘The Queen is back’ is interesting because Nike came up with the idea right when I decided I was going to come back,” she shared during a press conference at the French Open on May 29. “So, it’s kind of interesting how it all tied into the wedding. Then I felt a little awkward because now Meghan is royalty and I’ve known her for so many years. Now she is a Princess, a Duchess I should say, excuse me. But it’s really cool.”

Serena Williams attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding Photo: Getty Images

The 36-year-old and her husband Alexis Ohanian were two of the many celebrities who showed up to St. George’s Chapel on May 19 to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. “It was really exciting to see so much African American culture impacted in the wedding,” Serena shared. “I was really happy Meghan wanted to incorporate that into it. I think it was just a whole cultural shift and change. It was seeing how far African Americans have come. I thought it was an incredibly inspiring and beautiful and really motivating thing.”

Serena followed in her best friend’s footsteps with an inspiring message of her own. The tennis pro won her first major tennis match since the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian eight months ago in an eye-catching black bodysuit – that made her feel like a "warrior princess."

The tennis champion made her return to the French Open in a head-turning catsuit Photo: Getty Images

“It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves,” she said after defeating Kristyna Pliskova in the first round of the tournament. “I definitely feel like it is an opportunity for me to inspire a whole different group of amazing women and kids.”

The suit isn’t just for looks, but for health reasons. The all-black catsuit, which featured a red waistband, helped the athlete protect herself from blood clots, which added to her pre and post-birth complications. After the match, Serena celebrated her win with a special message to moms. “Catsuit anyone,” she captioned a picture on Instagram. “For all the moms out there, who had a tough recovery from pregnancy – here you go. If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!!!”