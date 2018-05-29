Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie Memorial Day

Kamp Kourtndall was in session on Memorial Day! Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner hosted a fun-filled pool day with friends on Monday, May 28. The famous siblings showed off their bikini bodies in a number of photos. “Kamp kourtndall,” Kourtney wrote alongside a photo of herself, Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods posing with water guns. The reality star sisters also hit the pool, modeling their swimwear on jet skis, which the mom-of-three simply captioned, “Low key.”

Kendall, 22, had a special companion for the poolside day, her Doberman Pinscher. Attached to a picture of herself lounging on a chair beside her pet, the model penned, “Cute but she’ll rip your face off.”

Kourtney spent Memorial Day with her sister Kendall Jenner Photo: Instagram/kourtneykardash

While Kourtney, 39, spent the holiday with her sister, her ex and father of her children Scott Disick enjoyed fun in the sun with his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie. The pair has been vacationing in St. Barts for the dad-of-three’s 35th birthday, which passed on May 26. Sofia was pictured on Sunday, May 27, bonding at the beach with her boyfriend’s five-year-old daughter Penelope. Scott’s sons Mason, eight, and Reign, three, joined the group on the vacation.

Scott, Sofia, and the TV personality's kids are vacationing in St. Barts Photo: Instagram/letthelordbewithyou

The 35-year-old has been sharing tender photos of his kids during their Caribbean getaway including one of him and Reign kissing, which he sweetly captioned, “Me and mini me." Scott also posted a picture of himself and his firstborn, Mason, on a boat, writing, “My life.”

Kourtney reportedly approves of her ex's younger girlfriend Photo: Instagram/letthelordbewithyou

A source told People magazine that Kourtney “trusts” Sofia with her kids. “The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia,” the source said, adding, “Sofia has shown over and over again that she is willing to stay with Scott even when things are not great — but Scott is doing well lately.”