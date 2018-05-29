Over one week after attending her ex-boyfriend Prince Harry’s nuptials, Chelsy Davy flocked to the City of Love, Paris. The blonde beauty has been documenting her travels abroad, sharing snapshots, including one of the city’s iconic Eiffel Tower. Alongside the picture, the Duke of Sussex's former longtime flame penned, “🇫🇷 💙.” The 32-year-old also ventured to one of France’s gorgeous beaches on Monday, May 28, where she took in a romantic sunset. Attached to the scenic image, the Zimbabwean businesswoman wrote, “🙌 🌅 🇫🇷.”

Chelsy traveled to the City of Love after attending her ex Prince Harry's royal wedding Photo: Instagram/chelsydavy

The trip came shortly after Vanity Fair reported that the Aya jewelry founder and Meghan Markle’s husband shared an emotional phone call the week of the royal wedding. Chelsy is currently dating TV producer James Marshall. The pair were seen packing on PDA in London days after the wedding.

The Aya founder captured a beautiful picture of a sunset in France Photo: Instagram/chelsydavy

Chelsy, who dated Queen Elizabeth’s grandson for seven years, attended Harry and Meghan’s ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on May 19. The Prince’s other famous ex, Cressida Bonas, was also in attendance for the royal affair. In a diary for The Spectator, the British actress, who dated the royal for two years, revealed that she was not a fan of the royal wedding’s dress code requiring hats.

Chelsy (left) and Cressida attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 Photos: Getty Images

Like Chelsy, Cressida seems to be coping just fine after watching her former boyfriend say “I do.” On Monday, May 28, the 29-year-old posted a photo of herself frolicking in a field with a friend, which she captioned: “Fields of love 💛💛.” One day later on Tuesday, May 29, Cressida shared a series of pictures of herself dancing in the street, writing: “DANCING to my own BEAT 🖤.”

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Harry and his new bride are honeymooning across the pond in Canada. According to TMZ, the British royal, 33, and Meghan, 36, are staying at Canada’s Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in the Outlook Cabin, which has hosted royals in the past.