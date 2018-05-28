Graduation is just around the corner for Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ son Dylan. Before the big moment, the proud parents are relishing their teenage son's final high school days. The Hollywood stars celebrated the 17-year-old’s senior prom over the weekend. Catherine took to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 27, to share a photo of her firstborn looking dapper in a tux and bow tie, along with a photo of Dylan posing for a selfie with his parents. The Chicago actress captioned the photos, “Prom Proud! Graduation around the corner! So proud of you Dylan, college bound! Love you so💕💕.”

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Catherine shared a sweet selfie with her firstborn before his prom Photo: Instagram/catherinezetajones

Michael, 73, also couldn’t contain his excitement over his son’s milestone event. Attached to a collage of himself and his son, the Oscar winner wrote, “Getting Dylan ready for his Pre-Prom party. So proud of you Dylan! #prom2018.”

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones transforms for her role as the Cocaine Godmother

Before attending prom, Dylan celebrated the occasion with a pre-party that featured floral arrangements, courtesy of his mother. Catherine, 48, showed off her floral arrangement skills in a video captioned, “I am available for weddings at a price😂The flowers I did for our son’s pre prom party. #flowerpower.”

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on May 27, 2018 at 1:14pm PDT

The Welsh actress, who also shares daughter Carys, 15, with the actor, opened up to HOLA! TV earlier this year about her son gearing up for college. At the 75th annual Golden Globes, the Cocaine Godmother star spoke about her children saying, “They are not babies anymore but my son is going through all the college applications. It's a very busy time for us."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan share a dance on the beach

VIEW GALLERY Proud dad Michael posted photos with his son from prom night Photo: Facebook/MichaelDouglas

During an appearance on the Today Show last year, Catherine confessed that she loves raising teenagers. "I kind of pre-empted the roll-your-eyes teenager years. I love it. I just love the freshness," she said.

The mom-of-two added, "It's all so exciting to me… I was working when I was my son's age. I was in the theater, and I look at him, and I go, 'Wow, I was working when I was your age.' So I'm just enjoying this time, learning a whole bunch of stuff that I didn't know."