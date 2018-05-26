A cameraman covering Real Madrid's Champions League final training session got caught in the line of fire when Cristiano Ronaldo accidentally kicked a ball at his face on Friday, May 25. The famed Portuguese footballer inadvertently struck Juan Lorenzana Preito, who shoots footage for Univision, with his blazing wayward kick at Kiev’s Olympic Stadium in the Ukraine. Upon seeing what happened, the 33-year-old athlete immediately lifted his hands to his head in shock. While Juan did require medical assistance for a gash made over his eye, he also ended up receiving quite the apology gift from Cristiano.

Camerman turned camera subject! Juan posed with his apology gift from Cristiano Ronaldo Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Although the superstar was clearly trying to keep his head in the game, he couldn’t help but simultaneously keep tabs on Juan throughout the practice. He was repeatedly seen looking over to check in on how the cameraman was doing. Eventually, Cristiano took off his warm-up jacket and had someone bring it over to Juan on the other side of the stadium, who was receiving medical treatment on the sidelines. From afar, the star waved to him and gave him a thumbs up.

According to Marca's Santiago Siguero and Euan McTear, Juan wound up needing several stitches, but, thankfully, did not sustain serious injuries. He even was able to step in front of the camera and pose for some photos with his new gift from the pro! Cristiano and his team were there training ahead of Saturday’s Champions League Final against Liverpool.

Cristiano and his Real Madrid teammates head to Kiev Photo: Instagram/@cristiano

A couple days prior to the incident, Cristiano took to Instagram to share a suave looking photo of him and his teammates, Casemiro and Marcelo Vieira Jr. “On the way to Kiev,” he wrote in his native language. The trio had their game faces on as they headed to the sports complex, looking dapper in matching navy suits.