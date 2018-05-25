Kanye West marked his four year wedding anniversary to Kim Kardashian with a sweet message and a throwback photo. The Famous rapper took to Twitter on May 24, and wrote: "Gratitude and happiness best describe what my wife means to me. I'm deeply grateful and purely happy. He then shared a video of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dressed as Selena Quintanilla in a sparkling maroon jumpsuit and performing her hit Bidi Bidi Bom Bom. “This is one of my favorite moments," he wrote with it. The 37-year-old first shared the video of herself channeling the Tejano songstress on Halloween. “My fave Selena!!!!,” Kim captioned the image.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary Photo: Getty Images

Kim also celebrated her and Kanye’s special day via a social media post. “4 years down and forever to go....Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever... Happy Anniversary,” she captoned the never before image from her wedding day. The KKW founder also showed off her special gift for her husband. In a series of selfies posted on her Instagram story, Kim modeled her blonde hair, before revealing. “I am back blonde. Kanye’s favorite is blonde, so I did it for our anniversary.”

Since their marriage in 2014, KimYe have welcomed children, North, four, Saint, two, and four-month-old Chicago. In March, the social media maven opened up about balancing time as a mother and wife. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom give the husband as much attention as the kids,” she said in Elle magazine. “My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way." Kim also admitted that the arrival of their children has helped her and Kanye’s love grow. "He's taught me to have more of an opinion," she said. "I've taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious."