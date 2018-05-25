When British and hip-hop royalty collide! Nicki Minaj has revealed that her upcoming album Queen is inspired by none other than Princess Diana. On Thursday, May 24, the Chun-Li rapper let out a few surprises about the project with her fans. “8|10|18 #Queen THE ALBUM ~ It’s the strength that causes the confusion & fear. Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she going to use it? #WhyDoThePublicStillSupportHer God bless this woman’s legacy & every woman who’s ever felt like this. 🙏🏽👑 #QueenDiana 🙏🏽👑,” she shared with her Barbz on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj says that her upcoming album Queen is inspired by Princess Diana Photo: Getty Images

The caption was accompanied by a clip of the late Princess of Wales from her highly-publicized interview with the BBC that aired in 1995. In the video, Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother is asked why she would be seen as a threat to her ex-husband’s family, which she responds: “I’m here to do good. Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she taking it? Where is she going to use it? Why do the public still support her?”

The 35-year-old rapper also revealed that she would push back the album from its original June release date to August 10. While Nicki has never had an encounter with Diana, she has met her handsome nephew Louis Spencer. In 2015, the Super Bass rapper posted a photo with Charles Spencer’s oldest son. “The Royal Family stopped by. @louisspencer Nephew of Princess Diana 😍 - he said he wants to marry me 😂 #LONDON #ThePinkprintTOUR ❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, the Queens native seemingly confirmed her relationship with another rapper on Instagram. Under an Instagram post of her rapping lyrics to YG's Big Bank, a fan asked if she is dating Eminem. Keeping her response short and sweet, she replied, "Yes." The two have known each other for years and the Slim Shady rapper appeared on her 2010 track Roman's Revenge.