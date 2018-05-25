Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul has turned himself into police custody. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, on Friday, May 25, the 66-year-old was arrested and charged with first and third-degree rape and committing a sexual act in the first degree. The charges stem from incidents with two women in 2013 and 2004. Harvey was seen entering New York Police Department's 1st Precinct, where he was photographed and fingerprinted. He was later released (and seen walking out of the courthouse handcuffed) on $10 million bond, after paying $1 million and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

The producer is also ordered to only travel within New York state or Connecticut. Rose McGowan, who was one of the first women to accuse Harvey of sexual harassment, appeared on Good Morning America and expressed her thoughts on his arrest. “I feel shocked,” she said. “I would say it’s just so big. I have to admit, I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him. I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on.”

The Charmed actress later tweeted: “We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you.” Rose joins actresses Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mira Sorvino, who have all spoken out against Harvey. Accuser and actress Paz De Le Hurta declined to comment on the news. The telling revelations surrounding Harvey sparked the #MeToo movement, which saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood voicing their support and drawing attention to sexual abuse and harassment.