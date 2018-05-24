Camila Cabello’s health is on the mend!. After missing Tuesday's Reputation World Tour date in Seattle, the Havana singer was seen out and in good spirits with her mother. The 21-year-old showed off her street style in camo pants, boots and an oversized sweater as she walked around Beverly Hills on Wednesday May 23. The songstress kept her health in check, as she strolled the streets with a bottle of water in her hand. On Monday, the Sangria Wine singer announced that she was rushed to the hospital after taking the stage and winning at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards due to dehydration.

Camila was seen strolling Beverly Hills with her mother post- hospitalization Photo: GC Images

“So yesterday after my performance at the Billboards, I was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out,” she wrote on Twitter. “They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low-grade fever – the doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won’t get better.” The Never Be the Same singer apologized to her fans and promised that she would make it up to them at a later date.

MORE: Camila Cabello goes country with Kane Brown

During Tuesday’s tour stop, Taylor had over 50,000 fans wish Camila well. “My tour mate and friend Camila Cabello meant to be here tonight,” she told the crowd. “She wanted to be here for you, but she got sick. It happens to everybody. I was thinking it might cheer her up if I were to get all 56,000 of you to scream ‘Get well soon, Camila’” The former Fifth Harmony member is expected to make her return to the stage at the Denver stop on May 25.

Camila is opening for Taylor Swift on the Reputation World Tour Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday, Camila celebrated her first year as a solo artist with a major win. After taking home the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, the singer thanked her fans for always looking out for her. “My camilizers for sticking by me and loving me, caring for me and asking me if I get enough sleep and drink enough water. I love you guys so much. This is for you.”