Tim McGraw gave his tune Humble and Kind a Latin makeover. The country star released a Spanish version of the hit song titled Nunca Te Olvides de Amar, which translates to Never Forget to Love on Thursday, May 24. “We want to continue to celebrate positive stories that embody the lyric and message of the song – from the most simple to the extraordinary,” the singer said in a statement. The release comes on the heels of a New York attorney’s recent viral rant against Spanish speakers.

Tim noted that his song has a “universal message.” He explained, “So singing the song in Spanish, for me, is a way to really stand up to that statement. It’s one thing to say ‘I’m being universal’ and it’s another thing for me to try to reach out across a language barrier and put in the effort to deliver that same message.”

“To make someone understand that you’re trying to love them through a song and work to make people feel it is a pretty cool thing. My Spanish may not be perfect, my accent may not be perfect, but if I can reach out and touch someone in a language that’s not my own – that’s a good enough reason enough to try,” the 51-year-old added. “For me humility and kindness couldn’t be more literally translated into never forgetting to love someone and never losing the love that you have for people.”

A video for Nunca Te Olvides de Amar was also released. The music video was directed by Wes Edwards and features scenes from Oprah Winfrey’s groundbreaking documentary Belief, which depicts how people with a wide range of beliefs search for deeper meaning and connection with the world around them.

The single was produced by Byron Gallimore, Tim and Claudia Brant, who also shares writer credit on the Spanish version with Lori McKenna. The English version of the country crooner’s track, which was released in 2016, spent multiple weeks on the number one spot on the radio, sales and video charts, and also earned Song of the Year Awards from the Country Music Association and American Music Association.