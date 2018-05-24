When it came time to exchange vows with Meghan Markle at his royal wedding, Prince Harry did so in the company of his family, close friends and ex-girlfriends, including Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. The latter, who dated Queen Elizabeth’s grandson for two years before splitting in 2014, penned a diary for the UK’s The Spectator titled Cressida Bonas’s diary: Why do I find wedding hats so tricky? shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s May 19th nuptials. In the column, which the British actress promoted on Thursday, May 24, Cressida revealed the one aspect of weddings she dislikes.

Cressida Bonas attended ex-boyfriend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

“Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats. Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind. Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations,” she penned in her piece.

GALLERY: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S ROYAL WEDDING ALBUM

Harry and the British actress dated for two years Photo: WireImage

Cressida continued, “Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”

For the royal affair, the 29-year-old made a colorful splash teaming her fascinator with a bespoke dress by Eponine. Harry’s ex was all smiles as she arrived to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, as was the Prince’s former longtime flame Chelsy, 32. Prince William’s brother, 33, has remained on good terms with both of his exes.