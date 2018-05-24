Rules are rules and Blue Ivy is here to follow them. Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s six-year-old daughter recently busted her grandmother, Tina Lawson during the outing at the ballet in Paris. Mrs. Lawson caught the adorable moment on camera. As Tina shows off the theater to her followers, Blue is heard in the background informing her, “You’re not supposed to take videos grandma.” The isn't the first time she has shown she is the boss. Who can forget when she signaled her parents to calm down during the 2018 Grammy Awards? Here is a look at Blue Ivy and all her superstar glory.