Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a new project in the works. The Hollywood couple’s production company, Milojo Productions, is teaming up with The Hollywood Reporter to create a new docuseries called It Happened Live. The hour-long episodes will explore television disasters like the 2017 Oscars' infamous Best Picture mix-up, Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl nip-slip, and more. Hollywood stars, producers, reporters and witnesses who saw the events unfold will share their first-hand accounts of what went wrong.

Kelly and Mark will executive produce a new docuseries called It Happened Live Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

According to a press release for the original series, the show “will utilize THR’s insider access in the entertainment and media industries to learn the truth behind why these mishaps happened, find out if they could have been prevented, and explore their lasting impact on society.”

MORE: Kelly and Mark celebrate 22 years of marriage

The couple's production company is named after their kids Photo: Instagram/kellyripa

It Happened Live will be executive produced by Mark, Kelly and Albert Bianchini from Milojo as well as John Amato and Matt Belloni from The Hollywood Reporter. The longtime couple's company began in 2007 with the Emmy-nominated ESPN documentary The Streak and later earned critical acclaim for the TLC documentary Off The Rez. Other projects include the Logo docuseries Fire Island, which aired in the summer of 2017. Mark and Kelly's NYC-based production company, Milojo Productions, is named after their three children — Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15.