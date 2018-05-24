Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex Brad Pitt will always hold a special place in her heart. In a new interview with Howard Stern, the 45-year-old actress opened up about her former boyfriend, whom she calls “the best,” for coming to her defense after Harvey Weinstein allegedly sexually harassed her in a hotel room in the early days of her career. “I told [Brad] right away and I was very shaken by the whole thing,” she shared. “We were at the opening of Hamlet on Broadway — Harvey was there and Brad Pitt. It was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically,” adding, “It was so fantastic, because what he did was he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn't have fame or power yet.” Recalling what Brad told the film mogul, Gwyneth said, "He came back and told me exactly what he said [to Harvey]. He said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you,’ or something like that." The mom-of-two noted, "I love [Brad] for this."