Aitana Derbez has nothing but love for the family’s newest addition. In a sweet picture posted by Alessandra Rosaldo, her and Eugenio’s Derbez’s three-year-old daughter is seen doting over her niece. “Overflowing with love #AitanayKai,” the 46-year-old actress wrote. In the picture, Aitana holds her niece, as the baby grins and looks up at her auntie with her blue eyes. Eugenio’s 31-year-old daughter Aislinn and her husband Mauricio Ochmann welcomed the bright-eyed beauty in February. Since the little girl’s arrival, Eugenio has been balancing his new role as a grandfather, while making sure his baby girl still feels loved.

Alessandra shared a picture of Aitana holding her niece Kailani Photo: Instagram/@alexrosaldo

“Aitana was very excited because she loves her sister,” the Overboard star shared with HOLA! USA in the May issue. “But I have to admit that when she met Kailani, she was a little jealous.” Alessandra added: “She was a little jealous, but at the same time, each time we go visit Kai, Aitana wants to hold her, get close, give her affection. She always wants to go see her and she pays close attention to everything she does. Like everyone, she’s so in love with her.”

Eugenio and Alessandra said their daughter had a little jealously when Kailani was born Photo: Instagram/@ederbez

HOLA! USA EXCLUSIVE: EUGENIO DERBEZ ON IF HIS YOUNGEST DAUGHTER WILL FOLLOW HIS FOOTSTEPS

While their little girl is over-the-moon with her niece, she still wants her quality time with her parents. “The other day we were at a photoshoot and they asked me to hold Kai…yikes,” Alessandra quipped. “Aitana got so upset, and she immediately started to throw a fit and behave badly. But aside from that, our daughter is very excited about her arrival and very happy to have a new baby in the family.”

For more from Eugenio and Alessandra's cover story and the May/June issue head to Zinio