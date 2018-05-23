Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry over her failed relationship with Mac Miller. The Dangerous Woman singer clapped back at a Twitter user who blamed the pop star for her ex-boyfriend’s recent arrest and DUI. On Monday, May 21, user @FlintElijah tweeted: “Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood.”

Ariana and Mac split after nearly two years of dating Photo: GC Images

The 24-year-old performer responded on Wednesday, May 23, with a lengthy statement that read: “How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is (about) me). I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be."

The former Nickelodeon star continued, “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem. let’s please stop doing that. of course i didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. i will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

The singer is reportedly dating SNL's Pete Davidson Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage

Mac was arrested last week for DUI after hitting a power pole in the San Fernando Valley with his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and fleeing the scene. The arrest came less than a week after news broke that the rapper and his girlfriend of nearly two years had split. “This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” the songstress wrote on her Instagram Story, confirming the breakup. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

Ariana has reportedly moved on to dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Last year, the actor celebrated being sober for the first time in eight years. At the time he told his followers, “Know I’ve kinda been missing, on social media and on the show. I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years.”