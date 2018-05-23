Eva Longoria is full of love – and a baby! On Wednesday, May 23, the mom-to-be shared a sweet message for her husband José Bastón in honor of their anniversary. Although the post was two days late, the love wasn’t forgotten. “So Monday was our 2 year anniversary and I didn’t forget, I was just too sleepy to post! My wonderful husband sent me these gorgeous flowers and I’m giving him a baby 😂,” she wrote on Instagram. In the photo, the 43-year-old wore all-black activewear and flaunted her bump and gift as she smiled for the camera.

Eva longoria showed off her larger than life anniversary gift Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

The post continued: “I’m the luckiest woman in the world to have a husband like Pepe and I pray we have 50 more years of many blessings, much laughter and endless happiness! Happy Anniversary Amor Mìo! ❤❤❤.” Eva and the 50-year-old businessman, also known as ‘Pepe’ are set to welcome their first child together, a boy, next month.

After years of dating, the Telenovela actress and media mogul said their “I do’s” during a lavish ceremony outside of Mexico City. For the beautiful wedding, covered exclusively by HOLA! USA, Eva had the help of best friend and designer Victoria Beckham for her wedding dress, and Mario Lopez, Melanie Griffith and Ricky Martin to mark the momentous occasion.

Eva and José Bastón tied the knot during a lavish ceremoy in Mexico

Eva opened up about her decision to marry Jose and her “most dreamt about moment” saying: “We were both married before and we know that the celebration is not the marriage. Pepe and I lived together for three years before getting married and we spoke about it all before. You should talk and negotiate issues before getting married, even though it’s not really a negotiation, but rather a natural evolution that happens when people get to know each other.”