They met in a place that could very well be the stuff dreams are made of, so it’s only fitting they get married on an equally idyllic scenario. The place, his ranch in the outskirts of New York on the shore of the beautiful lake on his property, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva said “yes” to a life together, “yes” to becoming happy every day, “yes” to respect, forgiveness and understanding, “yes” to start a new family together. Press play and learn all about it!