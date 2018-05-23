We join the magical celebration of the world-famous superstar and the young spanish woman in his ranch on the outskirts of New York. A romantic wedding in which the bride wore three dresses, with a buddhist ceremony and a spanish- flavored reception party. And HOLA! talked exclusively with the bride.

It’s not only I who says it, but everyone who has been with you thinks that Richard is crazy about you. He’s madly in love. What does he tell you that you have brought to him?

He knows I love him madly. I think it gave him stability. Above all, it helped that I wasn’t an actress or a model. I never had an interest in it. What has united us the most is our desire to help other people who need it, our commitment to Buddhism and the Tibetan people ... I can see my unconditional commitment as a humanitarian, as a person, as a woman.

VIEW GALLERY

MORE:

HOLA! USA WORLD EXCLUSIVE: all photos of the Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva's romantic wedding

Alejandra Silva: 'I arrived in a tuk tuk to the ceremony. Richard was driving!'

Video: A romantic wedding

What would you have thought if some years ago someone had told you that Richard Gere was going to fall totally in love with you, that you were going to live this dream and that you were going to say “I do”...?

The truth is that I never thought I would find a man so perfect for me. I have no words to describe my happiness!

It is at this moment that an emotional Richard Gere intervenes, with his deliberate way of speaking, his incredible magnetism that has made him a star in all five continents and, above all, with the smile of a man in love and fully committed: “I am the happiest man in the universe, how could I not be?

I am married to a beautiful woman who is smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, a great cook who makes the best salads in the world. Alejandra meditates, is a vegetarian, a great mother, has the touch of an angel... and is also Spanish! The land of kings and queens, of Cervantes and Buñuel ... Insuperable!