Meghan Markle wasn’t the only bride celebrating her nuptials this past weekend. Anna Wintour’s daughter Bee Shaffer flew south of the border for her bachelorette party. The 30-year-old along with a number of her close friends, including Glee alum Dianna Agron, Selby Drummond, Nick Brown and more, traveled to Tulum, Mexico, where they stayed at the luxurious five-star Hotel Esencia.

The festivities including lounging on the beach, fishing, waking up at 5 am to watch Prince Harry's royal wedding, X-rated accessories and matching Juicy Couture tracksuits. The bride-to-be shared a group snapshot of herself wearing a tiara with her friends in their sweats that featured "#RHOM" bedazzled on the back in the colors of the Italian flag, a nod to her fiancé Francesco Carrozzini. Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Real Housewives of Milan.”

Bee’s friends took to their Instagram accounts to post photos from the Mexican getaway, including one of Bee posing on the beach on Saturday, May 19, which was captioned: “The royal pre wedding.” Best friend Selby also shared a picture of the future bride jokingly writing, “@francescocarrozzini almost exclusively your problem.”

Anna's daughter is set to wed Francesco — the 35-year-old son of Vogue Italia’s late editor-in-chief, Franca Sozzani — in July at her mother’s estate in Long Island. Bee and Francesco’s engagement was revealed last March — a few months after the Italian-born director’s mother passed away.

Following Franca's death in December 2016, Anna penned an open letter remembering her late friend. “After [Franca] became ill, I began visiting her at her home in Milan. Her mind and spirit were undiminished as we discussed every topic under the sun, from the fall of Matteo Renzi, to her amazing work with women in Ghana, to our children’s miraculous love affair,” the American Vogue editor penned. Anna noted that her soon-to-be son-in-law “is every bit his mother’s son: two intelligent, cultured, charming, don’t-ever-play-by-the-rule-book characters.”