Long before Princess Charlotte melted hearts around the world as a flower girl, Catherine Zeta-Jones also served up cuteness as a young bridesmaid. The 48-year-old, who hails from the United Kingdom, took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, May 22, to share a vintage photo of herself from when she was a member of a bridal party circa the ‘70s. The mom-of-two posted the snapshot in the spirit of “wedding mania.”

Catherine shared a photo of herself as a young bridesmaid Photo: Instagram/catherinezetajones

In the throwback image, the Welsh actress adorably posed wearing a pink bridesmaid dress that featured a high neck, long-sleeves and puff shoulders. Catherine’s look at the time was completed with a floral crown similar to the one worn by Princess Charlotte at her uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

“In the glow of wedding mania, me as a bridesmaid, one of my favorite responsibilities in life💕,” Michael Douglas’ wife captioned the post. Ahead of the royal wedding, Catherine expressed her excitement by sharing a photo of her decorations and themed-bites. Alongside a picture of Union Jack napkins, biscuits and English Luxury Clotted Cream, the mom-of-two opened, “Royal wedding prep!!!! So excited!!!! #fairytale 🇬🇧.”

Michael posted a funny photo of himself and a cut out of Queen Elizabeth Photo: Facebook/Michael Douglas

Catherine wasn’t the only member of her family looking forward to Harry and Meghan’s nuptials. Michael also joined in on the royal wedding mania. On the day of the couple’s Windsor nuptials, the 74-year-old Oscar winner extended his well-wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a hilarious photo of himself waving with a life-size cut out of Queen Elizabeth and a message that read: “Our best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan!”