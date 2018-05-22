Will Smith and Nicky Jam are bringing the beats to the FIFA World Cup. The Puerto Rican musician and the Fresh Prince are teaming up with Diplo and Albanian singer Era Istrefi for the soccer tournament’s official anthem. According to Billboard the track – that has yet to be named – will drop on May 25. On Tuesday, May 22, Will took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news."@nickyjampr ✖️ @Diplo ✖️ @strefie ✖️ @WillSmith - One Life to Live. Live it Up. #WorldCup,” he captioned a photo of him and the Nicky smiling next to each other, behind a soccer ball.

Nicky Jam and Will Smith join Diplo for the 2018 World Cup's anthem Photo: Instagram/@willsmith

Nicky, 37, shared the same image on his respective Instagram page. Before the announcement, the El Amante singer shared a photo of him and Will having a conversation. “The best of everything is the process. @willsmith.” The duo will join Maluma and Jason Derulo with music for this year’s competition, which will take place in Russia. Shakira’s Waka Waka and Ricky Martin’s The Cup of Life were also used as past anthems.

Will, 49, and Nicky have been spending some quality time together. In April, the Suicide Squad star, who has been in Colombia shooting his latest film Gemini Man, shared a video of him and Nicky doing the #XChallenge. “Me & @c.syresmith had dinner last night with @NickyJamPR in Cartagena! #Epicness #xchallenge,” In the clip, Will and his 19-year-old son tried out their moves with Nicky as he teaches them how to do the viral dance.

Nicky and Will have been spending time with each other in Colombia Photo: Instagram/@willsmith

In March, Nicky spoke to Billboard about his conversation with Will – after the legendary rapper posted a video singing Nicky and J Balvin’s hit X (EQUIS). During the conversation, Nicky talked about Will's request for him to remix Jaden's song Icon. “I never thought that he would make me do the remix.”