It may have been Prince Harry’s wedding day – but it was his younger cousin Louis Spencer who stole the show. The handsome aristocrat made a grand entrance into St. George's Chapel arm-in-arm with his mother Victoria Aitken and older sisters Lady Kitty and Eliza Spencer. The 24-year-old stood tall and bearded in his morning suit, catching the eyes of royal watchers and fans everywhere. Louis is the youngest child – and only boy of Princess Diana’s youngest brother Charles Spencer and his ex-wife Victoria Aiken. Since Louis is Charles’ eldest son, he will inherit his father’s estate and title.

Louis is Prince Harry and William's first cousin on their mother's side Photo: Getty Images

Louis is Harry and Prince William’s first cousin. When Louis and his siblings were younger, his father moved the family to South Africa to escape the media attention. In December 1997, Louis’ parents divorced – four months after his aunt Princess Diana was killed in a car crash. He’s not only a charming face – but a scholar. Louis attended the Diocesan College in Cape Town, ahead of moving back to the UK to study at the University of Edinburgh.

The 24-year-old caught the eye of royal watchers at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding Photo: Getty Images

Princess Diana’s nephew often keeps a low-profile. Unlike his sister Kitty, Louis seems not to be active on social media. In 2015, Louis was all smiles as he was snapped on rapper Nicki Minaj’s Pink Print Tour. “The Royal Family stopped by. @louisspencer Nephew of Princess Diana 😍 - he said he wants to marry me 😂 #LONDON #ThePinkprintTOUR ❤️❤️❤️,” the Chung Li rapper captioned the first photo of her and Louis standing side by side.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Mar 28, 2015 at 9:11pm PDT

Nicki captioned a follow up image: “Check out our wedding photo. 😂😂😂😂 👸👸👸👸👸👸👸❤️ no honestly it was such an honor to have you guys. 🙏.”Ahead of being seen at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Louis last attended the Tatler’s English Roses party with Kitty and their mom in 2017. He made his grand debut to the world at William and Kate’s wedding in 2011.