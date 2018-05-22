It was a night at the ballet for Katie Holmes and her mini-mini Suri Cruise. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a fashionable night on the town attending the American Ballet Theatre Spring gala on Monday, April 22, at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House. The stylish pair twinned in florals for the occasion. The Dawson’s Creek alum stepped out in a fit-and-flare boat neck embroidered dress by Zac Posen. Meanwhile, budding fashionista Suri, 12, sported a long-sleeve, rose-printed frock by Dolce & Gabbana dress. Tom Cruise’s daughter completed her look with a matching headband. The pair coordinated wearing their brunette tresses down in soft curls.

Katie attended the NYC gala with her daughter Suri and mother Kathleen on May 21 Photo: ABT Spring Gala

The outing was a family affair for Katie, who was also joined by her mother Kathleen. Sharing a black and white photo with her mom, the Hollywood star wrote, “💕💕💕💕 we loved seeing @abtofficial tonight! #blessed @genevieveherr @djquintero @zacposen @mcarfrae.”

MORE: Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter is the cutest birthday princess

Katie also thanked Malcolm Carfrae, who is the founder of Carfrae Consulting, for hosting them. She penned, “Thank you @mcarfrae for having my family and me to the most spectacular opening night gala for @abtofficial @mistyonpointe #abtgala @zacposen 💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 21, 2018 at 8:44pm PDT

Last year, the 39-year-old actress, who hails from Ohio, opened up about raising her daughter in the spotlight. “I raise my child like [how] my family, sisters raise their children and how I was raised,” she said during an appearance on The View. “I love being a parent and I feel really blessed to have such a sweet little girl.”