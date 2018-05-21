Barack and Michelle Obama are going from, D.C. to Hollywood! On Monday, May 21, Netflix announced that the former POTUS and FLOTUS have inked a new deal with the streaming company. “President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix," they tweeted. “Potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.” Barack, 56, commented on the news saying: “One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience."

Barack and Michelle Obama have signed a new deal with Netflix Photo: Getty Images

He continued: “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.” The former first lady also expressed her excitement in another statement. “Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others,” the 54-year-old said.

The Obamas hope "cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices," with their work on the streaming service Photo: Getty Images

“Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.” Since leaving office last year, the Obamas have started their own foundation and signed multi-million dollar book deals. In January, Barack made his Netflix debut on David Letterman's one hour Q & A special, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.