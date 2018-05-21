Do not mess with Paris Jackson’s family. Michael Jackson’s daughter clapped back at haters on social media after they criticized her absence from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where her aunt Janet Jackson was honored. On her Instagram Story, she penned: “Dear social media followers, friends, stalkers, lovers and haters, and fellow moonwalkers: Please do not tell me/demands/try to control how I handle my relationship with the people in my life, specifically my family.”

Paris addressed her critics in a lengthy social media post Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The budding model continued, “As amazing and as s–tty as things can be, it is no one’s business but ours. I understand that some of you feel some sort of connection or need to be a part of our lives considering you watched us grow up. However, I am handling my family situation exactly how my father did. And I am happy keeping it that way. I will always have love and respect for my family. ALWAYS. There is nothing more or less than that, that you need to know.”

Paris acknowledged that her family has drama like other families around the world. “Every family has their moments of trauma, heartbreak, separation, love, oneness, tribe, pain, everything. EVERY FAMILY. My family, specifically, and a good number of others…well, our drama is broadcasted worldwide through media,” she noted. “But that doesn’t mean our family issues are any different from yours. Ours are just made public. Every level has another devil. Every life has their own s–t to deal with. We ain’t inferior or superior to y’all. We’re all f–king human. So let’s act like it. I appreciate any and every person reading this and I’m grateful for everything in my life, positive and negative.”

Janet was honored at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 20-year-old wrapped her lengthy post revealing that she was not invited to attend the awards show in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20. She concluded, “No one from my mgmt reached out to me about attending billboards or about the award, and no one from my family did either. I had absolutely no idea until y’all spammed me with hatred.”

While the King of Pop’s daughter was not in attendance at the Billboard Music Awards, her grandmother Katherine Jackson, 21-year-old brother Prince Jackson and aunt Debbie Jackson were on hand to support Janet as she accepted the Billboard Icon Award.