Motherhood suits Georgina Rodriguez purrfectly! Cristiano Ronaldo’s love enjoyed quality time with the soccer star’s babies. The 24-year-old took to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 20, to share two photos of herself playing on the floor with one of the Portuguese athlete’s twins and their six-month-old daughter Alana. Alongside the adorable photos, the model penned in Spanish, “Mom cat with her kittens 🐈💓.”

Georgina shared a photo of herself enjoying playtime with two of Cristiano's babies Photo: Instagram/georginagio

Georgina got into the spirit, sporting a cat’s nose and whiskers drawn on her face. In one of the images, one of Cristiano’s twins — Eva or Mateo — reached for the Spanish beauty’s chin while she posed with a kissy face. Meanwhile, a second photo showed the nearly one-year-old grabbing Georgina’s mouth while Alana laid on the floor beneath her mom. Absent from the playtime session were Ronaldo’s firstborn Cristiano Jr., seven, and his other twin baby.

The Real Madrid player, 33, and his partner often share photos of their kids on social media. Last year, Georgina celebrated her and Cristiano’s love by posting a family portrait featuring the soccer player with all four of his children. Alongside the photo, the model wrote, “Create with you love and make life with you.”

The Spanish model shares daughter Alana with the soccer player Photo: Instagram/georginagio

Georgina previously opened up to HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! about her relationship with Cristiano after welcoming their first child together last November. “We're happier together than ever,” she shared. “The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."