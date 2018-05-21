Alex Rodriguez has nothing but love for his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s children. The former Yankees star, 42, took to his Instagram account on Saturday, May 19, to share a sweet snapshot of himself with J.Lo’s ten-year-old son Max and presumably one of his daughters — Ella or Natasha. The dad-of-two simply captioned the picture, “#FeelingTheLove #GroupHug #FamilyTime.” Jennifer, who shares Max and his twin sister Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, was quick to comment on the post, writing, “My ❤❤❤❤❤❤.”

Alex enjoyed quality time with his girlfriend's son Photo: Instagram/arod

The dad-of-two showed his support for the Amor, Amor, Amor singer on Sunday, May 20, as the mom-of-two took the stage in Las Vegas to perform at the Billboard Awards. The retired baseball player, who was commentating at the Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians game in Texas, posted a video of himself in the press box sitting beneath a television playing Jennifer’s debut performance of Dinero at the awards show.

Alex later praised his love on Instagram with a photo of Jennifer in her dazzling Tom Ford ensemble. Alongside the image, he wrote: “Tu eres la princesa, San Juan Puerto Rico!” Congratulations to this gorgeous woman, who once again killed it with her performance @billboard Music Awards tonight in @Vegas. #Dinero #BBMA #stunning.”

Jennifer has previously called her beau "so supportive" Photo: Instagram/arod

Last month, Jennifer opened up about her beau’s unwavering support. She told Entertainment Tonight, “For me, he's so lovely and he's so supportive and encouraging of everything that I do.” At the time, she also admitted that she is proud to be a positive figure in his daughters’ lives. She said, “I’m glad that he sees me that way, that I would be a good role model to his girls. You know, I'm just trying to be a good mom to [my twins, Max and Emme] and the best I can be for all four of them.”