Camila Cabello celebrated a big year at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The 21-year-old took home the award for Chart Achievement on Sunday, May 20, one year after she took the stage at the ceremony for the first time as a solo artist. “This is a really cool moment for me, because a year ago, it was my first time performing as a solo artist,” the Havana songstress said. “I was a nervous wreck. “It’s been a year now of me embarking on this moment. I really want to thank my fans for sticking by me.”

Camila Cabello took home the award for Chart Achievement Photo: Getty Images

She continued: “My camilizers for sticking by me and loving me, caring for me and asking me if I get enough sleep and drink enough water. I love you guys so much. This is for you.” Camila’s night continued to come full circle as she took the stage for another first. Pharrell Williams joined the former Fifth Harmony member for the premiere performance of Sangria Wine. The pair danced along as they sang the up-tempo track, before Camila went into her hit single Havana.

After a weekend of performing in California, Camila joined best friend and Reputation World Tour mate Taylor Swift in the front row of the award ceremony. The pair, who sat next to Shawn Mendes were best friend goals as they sat in the front row and danced for the cameras. Taylor took home awards for Top Selling Album and Top Female Artist – where she gave the Never be the Same singer a special shout out.

Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello sat in the front row at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Photo: Getty Images

"I’m on an all female artist stadium tour right now, so I have to start off by saying thank you to my tour mates Charlie XCX and Camila Cabello," she said when accepting the honor. "And I want to thank all the artist, all the female artist who paved the way for us to do what we do, the way we want to do it."