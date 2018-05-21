Girl power! Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato brought the house down with an emotional performance of Fall in Line. The star duo took he stage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, in matching black leather outfits and gave the first live performance of the smash single – dedicated to girl power. The vocal powerhouses showcased their voices as they stood in front of a colorful backdrop, while an army of men got in formation around them as they sang to each other and the crowd. In a sweet moment, the duo hugged it out before walking off the stage hand-in-hand.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato performed Fall in Line during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Photo: Getty Images

Fellow celebrity women in the audience were moved by the performance. America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks gave the duo a standing ovation while mouthing, “That was powerful.” Prior to their performance, Demi and Christina shared pictures of their rehearsal with fans. “Nothing but excitement to share the stage with this legend @xtina,” the Confident singer tweeted next to a black and white photo of her and Christina hugging on stage. Fall in Line is the third single off the 37-year-old’s upcoming album Liberation. Christina and Demi, 25, premiered the single and the lyric video last week.

When the song premiered, the Can't Hold Us Down singer took to her Twitter to praise her collaborator. “I believe our paths were destined to cross & I’m so proud to come together from the pasts we’ve overcome: to the strong women we are today,” she wrote next to a picture of her and Demi. “You’re truly a GEM, I have immense love & respect for you! You are an inspiration for future young girls of your generation. Beautiful work!”

Fall in Line is the third single off of Christina's upcoming album Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this month, Demi opened up about finally getting the chance to work with X-Tina – someone who has inspired her music career. “I have always looked up to Christina,” the Sorry Not Sorry singer told Billboard magazine about her idol. “I remember being at her concert and singing facing the crowd instead of the stage, knowing that was exactly what I wanted to do in life.” She continued: “She speaks up for what she believes in and sends a positive message, which are two things I find extremely important when given the platform we are lucky enough to have.”