Houston Texans player JJ Watt has vowed to personally cover the funeral expenses for all those tragically killed during the Santa Fe High School shooting. A prominent member of the Texas community, the NFL star called the instance, which took the lives of ten people, “absolutely horrific.” Ten others were reportedly injured when a 17-year-old, carrying a shotgun and revolver, opened fire at the high school about 30 miles from downtown Houston on Friday, May 19. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools." According to police officials, the 17-year-old is in custody and has been charged with capital murder, with a second person being detained as well.

JJ Watt raised over $37 million after Hurricane Harvey Photo: Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images

JJ has been incredibly active in his surrounding community since Houston drafted him back in 2011. A memorable moment was last August when he started a fundraiser which raised more than $37 million for those affected by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. In February, he was honored for his efforts with the Laureus Sporting Inspiration award in Monaco. The Wisconsin native was also given the prestigious “Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award” in 2017 for his work off the field. "This award is about the inherent good that lies within humanity," Watt said while accepting it.

JJ Watt receives the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award Photo: Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Laureus

He continued: "It's about the city of Houston and its ability to overcome adversity at a time when it all seemed lost. It is about the hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country and all over the world who donated to a city they may have never been to, to people that they may never meet. But they donated simply because they saw their fellow humans going through a difficult time and they wanted to help out.”

His team, the Texans, also released a statement on the shooting, that read: "On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Santa Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors."