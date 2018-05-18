Guess you could say Brad Pitt is a Game of Thrones fan. Emilia Clark, who stars on the hit HBO series, admitted that she was flattered the father-of-six bid $120 thousand dollars to watch an episode of the show with her and her co-star Kit Harington. "There was an auction for a charity do that I was asked to take part in so I offered time with myself. As the bidding started, I realized Brad Pitt was trying to buy me," she said during an appearance on the The Graham Norton Show. "I looked across the room and he had his paddle up!"

Emilia and her co-star Kit at the JP HRO Gala in January 2018

The auction took place back in January at Sean Penn’s annual JP HRO Gala charity gala for Haiti. While Brad made a generous offer, he did not end up winning. "Sadly, he was outbid and it didn’t work out," Emilia shared, while noting that the bidding was was the “best night” of her life.

Brad split from wife Angelina Jolie in 2016. The former couple share Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, nine, and Knox, nine, together. Last month, the actor sparked dating rumors with MIT professor and architect Neri Oxman.