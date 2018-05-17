Heidi Klum’s relationship is red carpet official. The German supermodel made her carpet debut with her new boyfriend Tom Kaulitz on Thursday, May 17, at the 25th amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival. The 44-year-old gave off bridal vibes in a stunning, white semi-sheer gown by Zuhair Murad that featured a plunging neckline. The blonde beauty completed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and wearing her golden tresses down. Meanwhile, the Tokio Hotel musician, who also hails from Germany, sported a dapper black ensemble and a man bun.

Heidi and Tom made their red carpet debut in Cannes Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Heidi beamed as she posed for photos with her 28-year-old beau. The couple looked love-up on the carpet holding on to each other and holding hands. Heidi took to her Instagram to share a sweet photo of Tom giving her a kiss on the head, which she simply captioned, “❤️.”

Heidi and Vita, who were first linked together in March, were spotted on Wednesday, May 16, locking lips in the French Riviera. The mom-of-four was previously in a relationship with art curator Vito Schnabel, whom she dated for three years before splitting last September. Back in February, the America's Got Talent judge told Ellen DeGeneres, “I'm very single and very ready to mingle.” Heidi is a mom to 14-year-old daughter Helene Boshoven Samuel, from her previous relationship with Flavio Briatore, as well as Lou, eight, Johan, 11, and Henry, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Seal.