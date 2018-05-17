Janet Jackson’s baby boy has taken control over her world. “My son, even in his short 17 months on this planet, has showed me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper,” the cover star shared inside of the latest issue of Billboard magazine. “And for someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else. Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world."”

Janet Jackson opened up about her 17-month-old son in new interview Photo: Twitter/@janetjackson

Janet welcomed her son Eissa Al Mana with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana in 2017. Coming from a long line of famous musicians – it’s no surprise that baby Eissa has an ear for good music. “I also have a special place in my heart for Bruno Mars,” Janet shared when speaking about the music she listens to. “Bruno was really the first music my son responded to. During and after his birth, I comforted myself with Brazilian jazz, music that always relaxes me. Then when the baby began crawling, Bruno was breaking out big and on the radio all the time. That delighted both of us. Bruno is a throwback to the days when the greatest artists could do it all: write, sing, dance, produce.”

The music legend will be honored with the Icon Award during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Photo: Miller Mobley

This weekend, the No Sleeep songstress will receive another major honor. On Sunday, May 20, Michael Jackson’s baby sister and collaborator will be honored with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards – for her decades-long career. “The drive is in my DNA. I couldn’t lose it if I wanted to, and I don’t. Motivation is something I treasure,” she said about her success. “Besides, for all its difficulties, this is the life I love. I’m surrounded with a team of dancers, singers and musicians I love. I’m supported by fans that have stuck by me through thick and thin. They mean the world to me. Now more than ever, performing, whether in the studio or onstage, brings me a satisfaction I find nowhere else.”

Despite her success, Janet has had her fair share of self-doubt. "Like millions of other women, I’ve struggled with low self-esteem my whole life," she explained. "I’m doing better in that regard. My inclination toward harsh self-criticism and even self-negation has dramatically eased up. I believe in all the different methods of help — smart psychology, vigorous exercise and sincere spirituality.”