Selena Gomez is educating the next generation of Disney Channel stars. During the PUMA Defy lauch celebration on Wednesday, May 16, the Back to You singer shared a special moment with Stuck in the Middle star Jenna Ortega. The 15-year-old Mexican/Puerto Rican star shared a picture of the special moment with Selena on her Instagram stories. “When @selenagomez is giving you advice and you’re freaking out inside,” the photo of the two actresses was captioned. After the event, Jenna took to her Twitter to share more kind words about her idol.

Selena and Jenna shared a special moment

“I love seeing people like Selena Gomez who are still humble in an industry like this,” she wrote. “It’s so rare to find. So much respect for her.” During the event, Selena also posed for a photo with star of Disney Channel’s Bunk'd, Skai Jackson. The 13 Reasons Why producer, who got her start on the Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, spent the majority of the event with her fans.

The Back to You singer snapped selfies and joked with fans during the PUMA Defy event

Selena, 25, took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her having a moment with a tiny fan – who wasn’t in the mood for her love. “I don’t know what to do,” she quipped as the baby tearfully turned away to her for her father’s arms. The superstar, who was dressed in all black athletic gear danced around Paramount Studios smiling and snapping selfies with lucky fans. In one hilarious moment, Selena made fun of her infamous Met Gala tan. After one fan complimented her beauty, the actress pointed to her face and joked, “I fixed it from Met Gala.”