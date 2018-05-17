If there is one person who knows how Meghan Markle is feeling about not having her father Thomas Markle walk her down the aisle, it’s her friend Serena Williams. The Wimbledon champion revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Being Serena that her own father Richard Williams dropped out of her wedding, one hour before the ceremony. "He was in New Orleans, he had a suit, and I know he was really excited,” Serena shared. "But then he wrote me and said: Serena, I don’t want you to be mad at me, but I just can’t walk you down the aisle. I’m not myself anymore. I’m just too nervous."

Serena revealed that her father did not attend her own wedding, like her pal Meghan Markle Photo: Instagram/meghanmarkle

The tennis star, who married Alexis Ohanian in a lavish wedding last November, admitted that she was not angry about her father’s last-minute decision. Instead she wrote back to him saying, "Daddy, it’s okay, if you don’t want to come to the wedding at all, that’s okay too. I’m not going to be upset with you about it, so I don’t want you to be upset about it."

"Maybe a lot of daughters wouldn’t react the same way, but I know the struggles he’s had these last few years. His health is better now, but I know he still doesn’t feel like himself, doesn’t feel like he’s perfect. And if he doesn’t want to be up there in front of a lot of people, I completely understand," Serena added. "Look, when we first came on the scene, there were a lot of people who didn’t get him. I don’t think a lot of them wanted to get him. I don’t think a lot of him could have anyway. Our family knows what we have. We just want each other to be happy. That’s what matters. I don’t think anything could ever change that.”

The tennis star is expected to attend the royal wedding on May 19 Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DirecTV

The mom-of-one ultimately ended up walking herself down the aisle. It’s currently unclear who will walk Meghan on Saturday, May 19, now that her father will not be attending. On Thursday, May 17, Prince Harry’s fiancée released a statement saying, “Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

Meghan continued, “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”