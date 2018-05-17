Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have completed the final chapter in their love story. The Hollywood star and the Spanish activist, who made their love official during a civil ceremony in April, celebrated their union with family and friends during a special party at the actor’s ranch – located outside of New York City. “I am the happiest man in the universe,” the 68-year-old told HOLA! USA. “Alejandra is beautiful, sensitive and committed. You can't beat that.” The 35-year-old echoed his sentiments saying: “I die of love. I feel like this is an authentic fairy tale."

"Every morning, he asks me: 'What would make you happy today,' And every day he composes a song for me." Inside the magazine, the couple speak to us about their love story – that started in the idyllic town of Positano, located off the Amalfi Coast, and share pictures of the bride’s three wedding dresses from the Buddhist ceremony.

The pair met during a chance meeting at a hotel owned by Alejandra’s family. Rumors of an engagement were sparked in November, when Alejandra - the daughter of former Vice President of the Real Madrid soccer team - was spotted out with a diamond ring on her wedding finger. The pair, who survived an international long distance relationship, now call New York their home.

