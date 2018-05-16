Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato have this year's girl power anthem! Christina released the latest single off of her upcoming album Liberation, featuring the Tell Me You Love Me singer on Wednesday, May 16. The midtempo track, entitled Fall in Line, features the vocal powerhouses inspiring women empowerment. The 37-year-old mother-of-two starts the song with lyrics aimed at little girls. Christina sings: "You are not beholden/You do not owe them/Your body and your soul." Demi joins the second verse with equally empowering lyrics – before the pair share harmonies as they belt out the bridge and the remainder of the track.

Fall in Line is the third single off of Christina's upcoming album Liberation Photo: Getty Images

Christina took to her Twitter to thank Demi for her contribution to the song. “I believe our paths were destined to cross & I’m so proud to come together from the pasts we’ve overcome: to the strong women we are today,” she wrote next to a picture of her and Demi. “You’re truly a GEM, I have immense love & respect for you! You are an inspiration for future young girls of your generation. Beautiful work!”

MORE: Christina Aguilera is back with new music after six years

The 25-year-old shared the same picture, next to the caption “BUCKET LIST ITEM 1 ✔️ @xtina featuring me 🎉😭 I hope you love this song as much as I do. It’s such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I’ve ever met.” The duo will perform the song live for the first time on Sunday, May 20, during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Demi Lovato joins X-Tina on her latest track aimed to inspire women Photo: Getty Images

Earlier this month, Demi opened up about finally getting the chance to work with X-Tina – someone who has inspired her music career. “I have always looked up to Christina,” the Confident singer told Billboard magazine about her idol. “I remember being at her concert and singing facing the crowd instead of the stage, knowing that was exactly what I wanted to do in life.” She continued: “She speaks up for what she believes in and sends a positive message, which are two things I find extremely important when given the platform we are lucky enough to have.”

CLICK BELOW TO WATCH THE FALL IN LINE LYRIC VIDEO