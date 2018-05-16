Eugenio Derbez’s children have inherited the acting gene from their famous father. The Overboard star’s 31-year-old daughter Aislinn Derbez and sons Vadhir Derbez and José Eduardo Derbez have various film and television credits behind their names. Speaking to&HOLA! USA for his May/June coverstory, the proud dad opened up about building a dynasty of young actors, saying, “At first, none of them wanted to be actors, but little by little they started giving in to it. Aislinn wanted to study visual art and ended up acting and today she’s producing her own work.”

Though when it comes to his sons, Eugenio said, “[They] inherited my sense of humor. I love that they inherited that, and I think they’re both doing very well. By the same token, I’m also very stringent with them. I’m on their case a lot!”

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo star on the cover of HOLA! USA's May/June issue

As for his three-year-old daughter Aitana Derbez, whom he shares with wife of nearly six years Alessandra Rosaldo, the dad-of-four noted that his youngest child has an artistic side. He said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if she followed in her parents’ footsteps, and it’s almost unquestionable that there will be another Derbez [actor]. Not because she’s my daughter, but because I have no doubt in my mind that she’ll be a great actress.”

MORE: Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann welcome daughter, find out the meaning behind her name

The actor wants to inspire his kids the same way his mother inspired by him

Eugenio admitted that he wants to inspire his children in the same way his mother, Silvia Derbez, inspired him. He recalled, “I loved going with my mother to work, and the very first time I saw a film set, I fell in love with that world. Every time there was a scene that needed extras, I was available.”

Eugenio has come a long way since serving as an extra. Aside from his and Eva Longoria’s remake of Overboard, the Mexican actor has starred in a number of films including How to Be a Latin Lover with Salma Hayek and presented at the 2018 Academy Awards. “I would be lying if I said that I didn’t get nervous when I got up onstage in front of the crème de la crème of Hollywood,” he confessed. “Despite how fortunate I have been and all of the wonderful things that I‘ve experienced, happily I haven’t lost that excitement or the ability to feel amazed.”

For more from HOLA! USA, subscribe here