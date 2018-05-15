John Travolta turned the Cannes Film Festival into a family affair! The 64-year-old actor stepped out on Tuesday, May 15, for the screening of his and wife Kelly Preston's new crime film Gotti. The Hollywood stars were accompanied to the premiere by their children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin. The outing marked a rare appearance for the couple’s kids. Kelly and John’s 18-year-old daughter stunned on the red carpet, looking all grown up as she posed alongside her famous parents while wearing a black gown that featured a full skirt and a matching black cardigan.

John and Kelly brought their daughter Ella and son Benjamin to Cannes Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Ella, who proudly stood beside her father, completed her look by wearing her dark tresses down with statement earrings. Meanwhile Benjamin, seven, adorably sported a navy blazer, white trousers and printed t-shirt. The happy family posed together at the event, which was attended by Gotti director Kevin Connolly and rapper 50 Cent.

The longtime couple play mob boss John and Victoria Gotti in the film. “You want to bring the longevity, the closeness, the familiarity, and that [comfort] that you just know each other so well,” Kelly, 55, told Variety of starring alongside her husband. “They loved their family. They both loved their kids.” Kevin Connolly also shared: “They were conscious of not wanting to be husband and wife playing husband and wife. They worked very hard to not have it feel that way. It was John Gotti and Victoria Gotti. It wasn’t John Travolta and Kelly Preston.”

The outing marked a rare appearance for the couple's kids Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Speaking to Extra about his kids on Tuesday, John said, “They're so sweet, because they want to be where we are. So even though it's exciting for them to do things on their own, they would almost rather hang out with us, waiting for us to do the interviews, and then when we're free, we all do something together.”

The couple also revealed that their teenage daughter convinced them to join social media. Kelly said, "We both started, for the first time — we're on social media. We've never done it before. Ella said, ‘It's time you get on social media!’ so that's actually what we're doing, we're on Instagram and Facebook. He’s @johntravolta and I’m @therealkellypreston. It's a whole new thing for us!”

Kelly and John have been married for 27 years. The couple suffered a tragic loss back in 2009 with the sudden death of their 16-year-old son Jett Travolta. “The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” the actor said in a 2014 interview with the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. “Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better.” Following the tragedy, the family welcomed their son Benjamin in 2011. In an interview with Good Morning America in 2016, John confessed, “Certainly having little Ben has been a beautiful kind of glue for us to rebond after tremendous loss.”