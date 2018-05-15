Update: Thomas Markle will not attend his daughter Meghan Markle’s wedding. The royal bride’s father will undergo surgery at 7:30 am on Wednesday, May 16, according to TMZ. Prince Harry’s soon-to-be father-in-law told TMZ, "They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed."

Move over Kardashians, we’re busy keeping up with the Markles these days! One day after Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle told TMZ that he would no longer attend his daughter and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, the 73-year-old has changed his mind. After being contacted by the Suits alum, TMZ is reporting that the father of the bride now wants to travel to the UK to walk the 36-year-old down the aisle. However, it’s not clear if Thomas will be able to make the trip across the pond because of his health. Meghan’s father is reportedly back in the hospital following “serious chest pains” and doctors are currently performing tests. Thomas told the outlet that his heart is “seriously damaged” after suffering a heart attack a week ago.

Thomas changed his mind and would like to attend the royal weddingPhoto: Instagram/@meghanmarkle

Should he be released in time, Meghan’s father said he will fly to the UK for his daughter’s big day. He told TMZ, “Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history." As for his thoughts about the Queen reportedly being upset by the recent events including the staging of paparazzi photos, he scoffed, "I don't think the Queen is thinking about what I'm doing."

The Emmy-award winning lighting director previously made the decision to pull out of the wedding after it was revealed that he staged photos of himself with paparazzi. On Monday, May 14, a palace spokesman said: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

Harry and Meghan will say "I do" on May 19, William could substitute Thomas and walk Meghan down the aislePhoto: Getty Images

Thomas said he meant no harm to his daughter or the royal family and was deeply embarrassed about the incident. Speaking directly to TMZ, he said that the photos that were taken look “stupid and hammy” and that he “deeply regrets” taking part in them.

Should Thomas be unable to make the journey across the pond, many are speculating who might walk Meghan down the aisle. Although it is royal tradition that the father accompanies his daughter to the altar, there have been several occasions in royal history where another member of the family has stepped into the role, including the Queen's sister Princess Margaret's wedding to Antony Armstrong-Jones, where Prince Philip took on the role of father of the bride. The Queen's husband took on the role as Princess Margaret's father had died eight years before, but seeing as his grandfather has previously done it, Prince William, Prince Harry's brother and best man, could accompany Meghan.

The bride's mother Doria could potentially walk her down the aisle, should Thomas be unable to make the tripPhoto: WireImage

The Norwegian royals, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby, decided to walk up the aisle together back in 2001 due to her strained relationship with her father, Sven O. Høiby, while Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Maxima Zorreguieta did the same thing one year later as her father, who was Minister of Agriculture in Argentina during the regime of military dictator President Videla, was not allowed to the wedding, and so both both parents watched the wedding on TV in Argentina. This would suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan could walk up the aisle together. There is also a possibility that Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, could accompany her daughter, as Queen Victoria herself also previously walked up with aisle with one of her daughters, Princess Helena, following the death of her father, Prince Albert.