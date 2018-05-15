John Cena and Nikki Bella’s love isn’t totally lost despite the WWE stars calling off their engagement in April – two weeks before they were set to walk down the aisle. During an emotional interview with the NBC's Today, John shared his feelings about the split. “I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole," the 41-year-old told hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. “I still would love to have a family with Nicole. It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.”

The same day, the Total Diva’s star was asked if she saw her ex’s emotional interview. When read an excerpt by Extra, the 34-year-old responded: “Wow, well, I’m speechless." She then went into details of their broken engagement. “I didn’t think cold feet and all of that type of stuff existed, but it exists," she said. "I have hope and I’m just at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me, and I want to find me and work on me.” And she does want “John and I both to live happily ever after, whether it’s together or separate.”