Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle is no longer attending the royal wedding. The 73-year-old confirmed to TMZ that he will not attend the wedding or walk his daughter up the aisle on Saturday, May 19. The Emmy-award winning lighting director made the decision after it was revealed he staged photos of himself with paparazzi. Thomas said he meant no harm to his daughter or the royal family and is now deeply embarrassed about the incident. Speaking directly to TMZ, he said that the photos that were taken look “stupid and hammy” and that he “deeply regrets” taking part in them.

Meghan Markle's father Thomas has revealed that he will no longer attend the royal wedding Photo: Instagram/@meghanmarkle

Kensington Palace released a statement: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation." The palace confirmed ten days ago that Thomas, who worked on the popular series Married with Children, would attend and have a special role during Meghan’s big day. The 36-year-old’s father was set to wait for her at the church entrance before walking her up the aisle to give her away to Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry are set to get married on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

Thomas was set to arrive this week and meet his future son-in-law, as well as senior members of the royal family including, the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate Middleton. Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland will still attend the ceremony and play a special role in the big day. The mother-of-the-bride will accompany her daughter by car to St. George’s Chapel. Earlier this month, Prince Harry’s press secretary Jason Knauf told reporters that Meghan was “delighted” that her parents will be by her side.

