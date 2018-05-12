Enrique Iglesias made a star-studded pit spot while on his world tour over the weekend. The 43-year-old "King of Latin Pop" made an unexpected late night appearance after the exclusive Chopard Secret Party on Friday, May 11 during the 71st Cannes Film Festival 2018. Enrique delighted celebrity attendees, which included: Kendall Jenner, Julianne Moore and Lupita Nyong’o, as he performed Bailando and more of his hit songs. The Spanish singer was on stage until well after 2 a.m., treating the lucky group to quite the show.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Enrique Iglesias unexpectedly performed at Chopard Secret Party during Cannes Photo: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Chopard

The star was decked out in casual all black attire, with a form-fitting button down shirt, tight jeans and a baseball cap. This, which seems to be his regular concert getup, was a pretty stark contrast among the sea of well-dressed festival goers. Photos and videos show that Enrique got up close and personal with fans during the performance, interacting with them and even singing to them.

VIEW GALLERY

Enrique showed some pride in Greece Photo: Instagram/@enriqueiglesias

Just this past Thursday, Enrique was giving his all in Greece, performing for the crowds gathered at Athens Olympic Stadium. In what marked his first tour performance in the country, the songwriter made sure to show pay his repects to the nation. As the crowd roared, he brought the Greek Flag on stage with him, waving it in the air and holding it up for all to see. The entertainer is set to do two more shows sold-out throughout the weekend in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

MORE: Enrique showers his newborn with kisses in adorable new video

In regards to his personal life, Enrique has been busy parenting his four-month-old twins Lucy and Nicholas Iglesias. The Move To Miami singer and his longtime love Anna Kournikova, 36, welcomed their son and daughter together back in December. Enrique’s family previously opened up to HOLA! about how the music star is adjusting to fatherhood. Isabel Preysler admitted that her son “is extraordinarily happy.” Discussing her grandchildren, she added, "The children are perfect, beautiful and growing phenomenally well."