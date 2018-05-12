Meet Khloé Kardashian’s newborn daughter True! The 33-year-old reality star shared the first close-up video of her baby on Saturday, May 12, just four weeks after giving birth. Khloé, who welcomed the tiny tot with her NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, posted the adorable clip to Instagram, showing the little one sweetly looking up at her. Although there is a filter on her face in the video, baby True is still seen quite clearly as she lays in her mom’s arm. “Happy one month old, mama,” Khloé says softly to her true love, “I love you, pretty girl.”

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Social media introductions seem to be a new tradition for the Kardsahian clan. Khloé opted to introduce her baby on Instagram like her sisters Kim and Kylie, who also put a filter on her newborn's face. The celebrity couple’s one-month-old looks noticeably like Tristan in the new post. Wearing a pale pink and white onesie for her debut appearance, True doesn’t seem to be one bit camera shy, taking after her always picture-ready family.

This past week, the entrepreneur admitted that it's hard for her to accept that her newborn is already turning one-month-old. On Wednesday, the new mom took to Twitter to share her mixed feelings about how fast time flies. “I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow 😩,” she wrote, “why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut 💜.”

Khloé Kardashian showed the world her first baby True Photo: Snapchat/@khloekardashian

The full view of True comes right after Khloé shared a selfie on Snapchat that teased a glimpse her baby girl's tiny hand. The new mom, who is looking forward to her first Mother's Day this Sunday, has been taking some time out of the spotlight to dedicate her attention to True. She has also recently opened up about struggling to get "back into the groove of working out" as she makes caring for her little one a priority.