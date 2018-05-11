Amal Clooney is encouraging the future! The human rights attorney took the stage during Vanderbilt University’s Senior Day on Thursday, May 10, in Nashville to address the 2018 graduates. “We need young people with the courage to say ‘this is our world now, and there are going to be some changes," she said during the 30-minutes address. “Be courageous. Challenge orthodoxy. Stand up for what you believe in. When you are in your rocking chair talking to your grandchildren many years from now be sure you have a good story to tell."

The human rights attorney delivered an inspiring speech at Vanderbilt University Photo: Getty Images

The 40-year-old barrister used her view of the world to inspire the students to use their voices to overcome some of the biggest issues. “At a time when women all over the world face physical abuse, restrictions on their ability to work, own property, travel and even have custody over their children, we need courage," she said. "At a time when the LGBT community and every continent struggles for equal rights, freedom from imprisonment and even death, we need courage."

Amal served as one of the co-chairs at this year's Met Gala Photo: Getty Images

Amal, who is mother to 11-month-old twins Alexander and Ella, offered the students advice on following their own path to courageousness. “My advice isn’t that you have to be Gandhi or Mandela or Martin Luther King or that you should be a human rights activist,” she noted before quoting poet Robert Frost. “There will be moments in your life where two roads diverge in the wood, and when that happens, be courageous.” The Oxford graduate was presented with Vanderbilt's 2018 Nicolas-Chancellor’s medal, which is given to people who “exemplify the best qualities of the human spirit.” George Clooney’s leading lady has had a busy week. On Monday, Amal was arm-in-arm with her husband and dressed in a show-stopping look by Richard Quinn during the 2018 Met Gala. Amal joined Rihanna, Anna Wintour and Donatella Versace as co-chairs for fashion’s biggest night.

