Kissing in Cannes! Bella Hadid and The Weeknd got close during an after party celebrating designer Alexander Wang on Thursday, May 10 in Cannes. The 21-year-old model and the 28-year-old Starboy singer were spotted kissing in a corner. Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman tweeted out images of the pair with the caption, “The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are in the middle of the room being super PDAish.” During the party, the supermodel, who arrived at the film festival on Wednesday, posed for photographers and spent time dancing in the DJ booth.

Bella first posed solo on the carpet before meeting up with The Weeknd Photo: Getty Images

This is the second time the on-again, off-again duo have spotted together. In April, the duo were both at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. Bella and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) ended their relationship in 2016, after over a year of dating. Following their split, the Call Out My Name crooner dated Selena Gomez for ten months – before ending their relationship in October 2017.

VIDEO: IS THE WEEKND SINGING ABOUT SELENA GOMEZ IN NEW SONG?

Bella and The Weeknd had major PDA at the party

Last year, Bella, who attended the Met Gala solo on May 7 – opened up about their split. "It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public,” she told Teen Vogue in May 2017. “As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for a while. Love hurts, but you have to pull through. But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

Bella wasn’t the only one hanging with an ex. Gigi Hadid’s on-again, off-again, love Zayn Malik was spotted leaving her NYC apartment on Thursday. The Pillowtalk singer remained low key as he exited the apartment in dark shades and a Looney Tunes shirt. The pair, who were also spotted kissing last month, announced the end of their two year relationship in March.