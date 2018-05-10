Jennifer Garner loves motherhood so much, she had to rap about it! On Thursday, May 10, the Love, Simon actress premiered her special song dedicated to mothers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I love being a mom. I really do, the 46-year-old told the talk show host. “I can’t even put it into words. I love it so much. I wrote a song about it,” she noted before premiering the video. In the clip, Jennifer starts by serenading women about the joys of motherhood, before she goes into the rap of her advice.

Jennifer Garner rapped her advice about motherhood Photo: Getty Images

The actress hilariously shared the details of giving birth, changing diapers and the stress that comes with being a first-time mom rapping: “You’ll be up all night, groggy all day, jonesin’ for a bottle of chardonnay.” The Tribes of Palos Verdes star has years of motherhood experience. Jennifer shares 12-year-old Violet, nine-year-old Seraphina and six-year-old Samuel with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

During her appearance on the show, the actress shared the story about knowing she was pregnant with her first child though her doctor and pregnancy test told her she wasn’t. “And so, she’s 12,” she joked about her first born. “And I don’t use that doctor anymore, but I have her, so I won.” The star admitted that she liked pregnancy, but it didn’t agree with her. “Every one, I was more nauseous,” she shared. “Each kid it was worse and worse. With my middle child, I had to listen to Yo-Yo Ma at night. Like as the day went on, it was worse. And I just remember for some reason Yo-Yo Ma was the thing that got me through. I would lie there in the bed just kind of hoping I would fall asleep. I mean you do crazy things.”

The mother-of-three got candid about her experience with pregnancy Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

When she was pregnant with her only son, she noted: “And with the third kid, just forget it. It was happy meals. It’s just gross.” Despite her experience, Jennifer reassured all the expecting mothers in the audience that everything would be okay. “They’re always such a great surprise,” she shared. “You’re going to be great because it’s your experience and it’s your baby and it’s your body and it’s going to happen the way you want it to. It’s going to be beautiful.”

